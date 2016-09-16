3 drug suspects die in QC shootout

Three drug suspects were killed when they clashed with police operatives who caught them repacking shabu in the house of one of the victims in Barangay Bagong Pag-asa, Quezon City.

Supt. Igmedio Bernaldez, Masambong Police Station commander, identified the slain men as Alex Bacora a.k.a Dats, 44, Messy Cadang, 35, and “Kamal”. He said Bacora was in the drug list of the Masambong Police Station 2.

Police operatives led by Inspector Erwin Guevarra and Wennie Ann Cale, together with Barangay Chairman Rody Palma and a drug informant conducted Oplan Tokhang in Baroca’s house Wednesday afternoon.

When they reached Baroca’s house, the policemen saw a group of men repacking shabu. The three men however drew their firearms and shot at the policemen, triggering a firefight.

Police seized from the slain suspects a hand grenade, two guns and an undetermined quantity of shabu.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Acting District Director, Sr. Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, commended the operatives for their bravery and quick action. He reminded policemen to always be alert so as not to be killed by drug suspects.