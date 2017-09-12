3 drug suspects nabbed in Manila

Three drug suspects were arrested in separate operations in Manila on Monday night and Tuesday early morning.

At 7:45 p.m. on Monday, elements of the Tondo Raxabago-Tondo Police Station Drug Enforcement Team, led by Police Officer 3 Allan Escramosa, arrested Jocelyn Baes, 37, married, jobless, of 555 Peralta Street. Seized form her were two plastic sachets of suspected “shabu”.

At 10:40 p.m. at an alley along Radium Street in San Andres Bukid, personnel of the Drug Enforcement Team of Santa Ana Police Station 6 arrested in a buy-bust operation Arlene Balceda, 37, single, jobless, of 2453 Radium Street. Confiscated from her possession were six pieces of small sachets containing suspected shabu.

At 1 a.m. on Tuesday, elements of Drug Enforcement Team of Meisic Police Station 1 arrested Edgar Matedios, 20, single, jobless, of Gate 10, Parola Compound, Binondo near his residence. Seized from him was one sachet of suspected shabu.

Police filed cases on the suspects in violation of Republic Act 9165 or illegal possession of dangerous drugs before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office. JAIME PILAPIL