    3 drug suspects shot dead in Makati

    THREE suspected drug users were shot dead on Tuesday in Barangay La Paz in Makati City.
    Four men on motorcycles attacked the victims—Reynante Guttierez, 32, a parking attendant, Noriel Camposano, 38, a construction worker, and Robert Tuso. All were residents of Barangay La Paz.
    The police said the victims were in Sunrise St. when the four suspects, riding two motorcycles, showed up. One of the back riders shot the victims several times leading to their deaths.
    The four men then fled.

