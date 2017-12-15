3 employees of Manila printing shop die in fire — report

THREE men died in a fire that razed a printing shop in Quiapo, Manila early Friday morning following a night of drinking during a Christmas party, according to a television report.

The victims, identified as Joel Iba, 50; Ronald Obiedo, 49; and Benjie Solis, 27, were trapped inside the Lumandas Printing Shop that was padlocked when the fire broke out at about 4 a.m. The blaze was put out an hour later.

Owner Renato Galicia was quoted as saying in the report that there was a party for employees some of who, after getting drunk, decided to stay overnight.

Galicia said he suspected that the fire may have been caused by lighted cigarettes or a videoke machine that may have overheated.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. DEEJ GARCIA