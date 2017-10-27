3 ex-Immigration officials, 2 others face plunder, graft raps over illegal Chinese workers

THE Office of the Ombudsman has found basis to charge with plunder, graft and direct bribery three former Immigration officials and two others before the Sandiganbayan involving the release of more than 1,000 illegal Chinese workers in an online casino in Pampanga.

They are former Associate Commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles, former Immigration Acting Intelligence Chief Charles Calima Jr., along with Wenceslao Sombero Jr., president of the Asian Gaming Service Providers Association, Inc. (AGSPA), and businessman Jack Lam, the Ombudsman said in a statement on Friday.

The Ombudsman said that based on its investigation, Argosino and Robles allegedly received P50 million in 2016 from Lam in a deal allegedly facilitated by Sombero.

It said in a consolidated resolution that “while the amount returned by Argosino to the Department of Justice lacks P1,000, it cannot excuse them from being indicted for plunder” because “they failed to controvert, by clear and convincing evidence, the claims of Norman Ng and Alex Yu (Lam’s business associates) that money, amounting to P50 million, changed hands at the City of Dreams in the City of Manila.”

The Ombudsman also found basis to charge Calima with direct bribery and Lam with graft for alleged violation of Presidential Decree 46.

Over 1,000 Chinese nationals were arrested by authorities in Clark, Pampanga for supposedly working without permit in an online casino supposedly operated by Lam. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO