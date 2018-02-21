3 ex-Internal Revenue employees, ‘lawyer’ arrested in drug raid in Quezon City

THREE former employees of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and another man who claimed to be a lawyer were arrested after they were caught in a “shabu” session in Quezon City early Wednesday, police said.

The former BIR employees were identified as Raymond Rosales, Noel Lumagbas, and Magdaleno Tabalera. The “lawyer” allegedly from Reyes and Torres Law Offices

was identified as Arnel Torres.

Supt. Christian dela Cruz of QCPD Station 10 said the raid was conducted after receiving information from a concerned citizen that men were having a shabu session at a house in Barangay Central past midnight.

“Sila ‘yong talagang nag-ipon diyan tapos ginagawang pwestuhan ‘yung bahay na ‘yun…kahit anong estado mo sa buhay, kailangang i-apply mo ang batas, ” de la Cruz told The Manila Times.

Operatives who conducted the operation at about 1:30 a.m. caught the suspects.

Seized were four sachets of shabu, a set of playing cards, and various drug paraphernalia.

The suspects will be charged for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. GLEE JALEA