3 Filipino acts make it to ‘Asia’s Got Talent’ finals

FANS and judges have spoken and the nine finalists in Season 2 of “Asia’s Got Talent” (AGT) have been named, three of them from the Philippines, according to AGT’s official website.

Filipino beatboxer Neil Rey Garcia Llanes, who joined AGT in the first season, which was won by El Gamma Penumbra of the Philippines, is determined to win the contest this time. His awe-inspiring percussion ability has made him a phenomenon on Facebook and YouTube.

DM-X Comvaleñoz is another act from the Philippines that made it to the finals. Coming from Compostela Valley in Mindanao, the group received a rousing reception for its highly entertaining, flip-heavy routine in the semifinals, showing its feminine side in a dance, which was a perfect blend of sexy, glamour and class.

The third Filipino act to make it to the Finals is Urban Crew, a hip-hop group from Las Piñas City. Judge Jay Park said of its performance, “The stunts and moves are definitely the most difficult I have ever seen. You guys are world-class in my eyes.” Complete with inhuman jumps, flips and spins, the group’s adrenaline pumping ninja-style dances are always for a cause – to help kids stay off the streets.

Completing the roster are harpist Angela July of Indonesia; dancer and visual artist Canion Shijrbat of Mongolia; ADEM Dance Crew of Kyrgyzstan; creepy The Sacred Riana of Indonesia; child music prodigy Feng E of Taiwan; and illusionist-magician Sobhi Shaker of Malaysia.

The finalists were announced at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Only one act can win Asia’s Got Talent with the grand prize of $100,000. The winner will be announced Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on AXN. ARLO CUSTODIO