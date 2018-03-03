3 fires hit Iligan City on eve of prevention month, destroy P4M property

ILIGAN CITY: The city Fire Marshall Chief on Thursday declared March as fire prevention month, ironically reporting three fire incidents in a row that burned down 27 houses in a residential area, a commercial block and a school.

During a media briefing, city Fire Marshall Insp. Butch Baulete, reminded the residents of the incidents in late February that damaged an estimated P4 million worth of properties.

The first fire gobbled up a whole block of seven stores along Poblacion, a complex of four offices in Palao that included the National Bureau of Investigation and a school, and in Barangay Tubod that gutted 27 houses affecting 36 families.

Most of the victims in Tubod have camped themselves in tents at the old southbound bus terminal.

Tubod Councilman Edwin Estoque said the village council is still looking for other sites where the fire victims may be relocated since the terminal is a private property.

Meanwhile, Baulete warned the public that four of the most common causes of fire in the homes are unattended cooking, faulty and old wiring, electrical overloading and children playing with matches.

He said fire can be prevented if elders are careful, proactive and vigilant. Old electrical wiring inside the house should be checked by a licensed electrician and worn out wires replaced, he added.