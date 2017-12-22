3 fishermen missing, thousands evacuated

MISAMIS ORIENTAL: Three fishermen were missing while more than 11,000 persons were evacuated from 12 towns and two component cities here as Tropical Storm Vinta lashed Northern Mindanao on Friday.

As of 5p.m., Vinta has weakened into a tropical depression and all affected areas were placed under Signal No. 1, with winds of 31–60 kilometers per hour. Storm signals previously hoisted elsewhere was also lifted, however, sea travel remains risky over seaboards of areas under the storm signal.

Governor Yevgeny Vincente Emano said the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) has activated all Misamis Oriental towns’ risk reduction teams.

PDRRMO head Francisco Dy Jr. identified the missing fishermen as Rudy Jarlata Sr., his son Rudy Jr. and Jasin Lauron, all of Initao municipality.

Dy said a rescue team saved four children from rampaging floodwaters in Tagolo-an, an industrial town, east of Misamis Oriental.

The PDRRMO has been on alert 24/7 since the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced that Vinta (Lembin) was expected to make landfall in Misamis Oriental.

Pagasa reported thatVinta made a landfall in Cateel, Davao Oriental, at about 6 a.m. on Friday and was heading to Bukidnon and Misamis Oriental at a speed of 85 kilometers per hour.

The storm, however, bypassed Misamis Oriental at noon on Friday and changed direction to Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, en route to Zamboanga del Norte.

In Cagayan de Oro City, about 3,000 people coming from urban and sub-urban districts had moved to various evacuation centers as flashfloods inundated the Cagayan de Oro River.

About 100 individuals, mostly children and women, from Barangay Consolacion evacuated to the provincial capitol grounds in Misamis Oriental as flood waters rise in riverside villages.

Power supply in the city’s west district in Carmen returned at about 4 p.m. on Friday while the water supply has not been restored in some parts of the city because of a damaged pipeline.

The Cagayan de Oro Water District said engineers were repairing the damaged pipeline..

The Road and Traffic Administration temporarily closed three major bridges in the city for fear that the bridges would be no match to the flood waters.

The bridges were opened to pedestrians and commuters at about 5 p.m.