3 foreigners nabbed for trying to skim ATM in Pampanga bank

CAMP OLIVAS,Pampanga : Three foreigners have been arrested for trying to skim an automated teller machine (ATM) in a bank in San Fernando City.

In a statement, Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, Central Luzon police director, identified the suspects as Radu Minodor Sandor, 43, a Nicaraguan; Marcu Bogdan, 26,Italian; Petro Joan,Uvegas, 44, Romanian who were nabbed Monday night at the BPI Family Savings Bank along Macarthur Highway in Barangay San Agustin.

Aquino said Uvegas was holding a Hungarian passport bearing the name Balazs Varga. He is also married to a Filipina named Michelle Trajano with whom he has two sons.

Meanwhile, Supt. Roland Agohob, San Fernando police chief, said the three suspects were caught in the act of withdrawing money at about 10:30 p.m.

Seized were a skimming device, assorted ATM cloning cards, cash amounting to P 339,362 and a Toyota Wigo color white car with conduction sticker VQ 8261.

Agohob also said the suspects have been placed under the custody of the San Fernando Police Office.

”We are coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration on the suspects’ status as they might be involved in an international syndicate engaged in ATM card fraud.”

They will, in the meantime, be charged with violation of RA 8484 or Access Devise Regulation Act and violation of Section of 8792 or E- Commerce Law, Agohob said.