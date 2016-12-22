3 gallant soldiers receive medals

For demonstrating courage and gallantry in combat, three military personnel were conferred with three major medals during the 81st founding anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday.

Lt. (JG) Reginald M. Balidoc of the Navy, 1st Lt. Jay L. Maravilla of the Army and Cpl. Felipe C. Barbadillo of the Marine Corps were decorated by President Rodrigo Duterte.

He was assisted by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Balidoc was awarded the Distinguished Conduct Star while Maravilla and Bardadillo got the Gold Cross Medal.

Balidoc, a member of the Special Operations Group was given the Distinguished Conduct Star for acts of conspicuous courage and gallantry during a clash with about 50 foreign and local terrorists under Omarkhayam and Abdullah Maute in Butig, Lanao Del Sur on Feb. 25, 2016.

Maravilla got the Gold Cross Medal for gallantry during an encounter with 100 fully armed Abu Sayyaf Group members in Patikul, Sulu on Aug. 26, 2016. Barbadillo was given the same medal for serving as the leading sniper of the Special Operations Platoon of the Marine Landing Team-6 tasked to neutralize the group of Jaafar Sabiwang Maguid, a local terrorist believed to be linked with ISIS at Sinapingan, Barangay Butril Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat on Nov. 26, 2015.