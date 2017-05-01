3 ‘gun-for-hire’ members slain in shootout

Currimao, Ilocos Norte: Three alleged gun-for-hire members were killed in a shootout with policemen at their hideout in Barangay Tapao-Tigue here. Ilocos Norte police information officer, Chief Insp. Dexter Corpuz, said Donnel Guiang, son of alleged gunrunning syndicate leader Delfin Guiang; Joseph Coloma, 17, and Glen Esteban were killed when they fired at policemen conducting the raid. Police said Coloma, from Barangay 17 Samac in San Nicolas town, is a member of “Bermudez gun-for-hire group” based in Pinili town, while Esteban is from Barangay Baay, Batac City. Coloma is being tagged in the killing of Ronald Cortez last March at Laoag-Suba-Paoay road in Laoag City. Policemen seized several assault rifles, several powerful explosives and an M203 grenade launcher from the suspects.

THOM F. PICAÑA