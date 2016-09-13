3 Hanjin workers die, 43 hurt in road accident

SUBIC, Zambales: Two buses ferrying workers to Hanjin shipyard here collided head-on early morning on Tuesday killing three, including the two drivers, and injuring 43 passengers.

Chief Insp. Leonardo Madrid, Subic police chief, identified the fatalities as Roque Gallardo, Ramil Valmocena and Eugene Bacal.

Gallardo was the driver of the Zamodca minibus ferrying 55 passengers working at the Hanjin job site in Barangay Cawag, while Valmocena was driving an Angelica 888 Express bus from Hanjin going back to the bus terminal to pick up passengers.

Investigation indicated that Gallardo was driving at moderate speed with the 55 workers on board while Valmocena just unloaded his passengers at the Hanjin jobsite and running at top speed to pick up another set of passengers.

Upon approaching a downward curve, Valmocena apparently lost control of the steering wheel because the road was slippery as it was raining and rammed into the bus driven by Gallardo.

The collision impact caused the instant death of Gallardo and Bacal who sustained severe head and chest injuries, while Valmocena died later in the hospital.

The injured passengers were brought to San Marcelino District Hospital in San Marcelino town.

Patrick Roxas