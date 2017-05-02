3 HIGH-VALUE TARGETs BUSTED IN LAGUNA

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna: Three high-value targets, two of them belong to the Top 10 HVT, were arrested in three separate anti-illegal drugs operations in various cities in the province. Arrested first was Randy Patricio, ranked No.10 in the drug watch list provincial level. He was arrested by Calamba City Police drug enforcement team in a buy bust at Purok 6, Barangay DOS at 4:20 p.m. on Monday. Confiscated from him were 55 sachets of shabu. City Chief of Police Senior Supt. Fernando Ortega said they also arrested Alberto Patricio, ranked No.4 in the Top 10 drug dealers in Calamba during a buy-bust also in Purok 6 with seven sachets of shabu. In San Pedro City, Arvin Lizarda was arrested in a buy-bust conducted at New Years Drive, Barangay GSIS. San Pedro City Chief of Police, Supt. Harold Depositar, said 50 grams of shabu estimated at P120,000; P101,650 cash; one caliber 45 pistol with bullets and a Montero (NOQ 595) were confiscated from Lizarda.

ROSELLE AQUINO