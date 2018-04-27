3 hurt, 6 houses destroyed in landslide

DINALUPIHAN, BATAAN: Three family members were injured and at least six houses were destroyed in a landslide caused by almost an hour of heavy rains in Barangay Pinulot here on Thursday night.

Domingo Perez, 64, his wife Virginia and their son Rex, 28, of Casa Bonita in Barangay Pinulot sustained bruises from the sudden rush of water, mud and tree branches.

Mayor Maria Angela Garcia said they evacuated at least eight families from the houses that were filled with mud, water and other debris. The house of Perez and two others were destroyed by the deluge of two-feet deep mud.

The mayor led a team composed of representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Public Works and Highways, barangay (village) and municipal governments in inspecting the area.

Virginia Perez said they were watching television with their children and grandchildren when a rush of water swept their house after a load clap of thunder. She said they managed to save the children from the pool of water and mud.

She blamed the landslide on the filling up of soil, rocks and other debris from the ongoing construction of a subdivision in a hilly portion adjacent to Casa Bonita.

“We were frightened by the loud sound followed by a mud slide. It came from the unfinished retaining wall of the subdivision at the back of our house,” Virginia said.

Portions of the streets in Casa Bonita were filled with heavy mud mixed with stones. A payloader and several men were scraping the mud after the landslide. Police have barred entry in the affected areas.