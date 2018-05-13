3 hurt in Mindoro fire

Three persons were injured as fire razed a three-story commercial establishment on Felix Manalo Avenue, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro before dawn on Saturday. Supt. Ferdinand Samson of the local Bureau of Fire Protection identified the victims as Liling Dy, 51, Zhay Hai Hong, 38 both Chinese, and Joel Bucio, a firefighter who suffered minor hand injuries. Dy and Hong were treated with burns in their legs and feet. Samson said estimated damage was P35 million while investigators are yet to establish the cause of the fire that started at about 2:44 a.m. and destroyed the building.