3 Is supporters surrender in Lanao Sur

ZAMBOANGA CITY: The Philippine Army (PA) said it has in its custody three supporters of the Islamic State (IS) who surrendered to soldiers in Lanao del Sur on Friday. Captain Clint Antipala, spokesman for the 1st Infantry Division (1ID), said the three are members of the so-called Dawlah Islamiah and the Maute group that laid siege to Marawi City last year. He said the militants surrendered to the 51st Infantry Battalion in Barangay Pawak, Saguiaran town on Friday afternoon. Major General Roseller Murillo, PA regional commander, also urged other militants to surrender peacefully. Murillo and Antipala did not give additional details or what led to the surrender of the militants or their identities.