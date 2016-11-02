3 killed, 3 arrested in QC buy-bust

Three drug suspects were killed while three others were arrested in three separate anti-drug operations by the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

QCPD Director Senior Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said the first buy-bust was conducted in Barangay Sauyo, Novaliches.

The object of the operation was Rizaldo Galang, a notorious drug pusher. Police said Galang turned his house into a drug den.

Galang sensed the presence of police operatives and fired. The policemen retaliated, killing him instantly.

The second operation at Hilario Compound, Majaas St. in Barangay Payatas B targeted Tiburcio Ignacio a.k.a. Boy, a notorious drug pusher in Hilario Compound, who was included in the drug watchlist of Station 6.

Police recovered four sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia, a gun and ammunition.

The third buy-bust was held in San Agustin St., Barangay Gulod, Novaliches.

The target, Roger Aquino, saw the police operatives and ran inside the house. Aquino’s cohort, Jesus Madula, fired at the policemen who shot him dead.

Arrested along with Aquino were, John Pociuncula, and Lyka Dumacil.

Confiscated from them were seven plastic sachets of shabu, guns and drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money.