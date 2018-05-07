3 killed, 3 captured in Negros clash

BACOLOD CITY: Three armed men allegedly involved in robbery-extortion activities were killed while three others were arrested in an encounter with members of the Regional Public Safety Battalion in Western Visayas (RPSB-6) in Barangay Cambayobo, Calatrava town, Negros Occidental. Chief Insp. John Joel Batusbatusan, Calatrava police chief, identified the fatalities as Sabino Mancao, Ramil Castor and Emar Himang while arrested were Romnick Octavio, Pepe Lausa and Josie Castor. Authorities recovered two homemade calibre 357 revolvers and a caliber .38 revolver from the suspects, while a KG-9 automatic pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun, another calibre .38 revolver and assorted ammunition were found at the encounter site. Three others escaped.

Members of the RPSB-6 led by Chief Insp. Yolando Lago Jr. and Senior Insp. Ryan Villasario were conducting operations last Friday when they encountered the group of armed men initially believed to be communist rebels. The police later discovered that the suspects were part of an armed group operating in the hinterlands, about 40 kilometers from the town proper. The Calatrava police said Mancao used to be a member of the New People’s Army (NPA) but was expelled from the rebel movement for unspecified reason. He then formed his own group that engaged in extortion and related illegal activities. Batusbatusan said Mancao’s group figured in a shoot-out with another independent armed group reportedly led by another former NPA rebel in Calatrava last month. During investigation, Lausa said he and Mancao only went to the area to join the cockfighting event.