3 killed, 3 nabbed in Nueva Ecija buy-bust

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija: Three suspected pushers were killed while three others were arrested in separate incidents in Nueva Ecija on Friday as the government’s drug war continue to rage here and elsewhere in the country. In Cabanatuan City, the slain drug dealers were identified by police chief, Supt. Ponciano Zafra, as Benjo Santiago, of Barangay DS Garcia and Randy Magtalas, of Barangay Barrera. Zafra said they received information that Magtalas, alias Randy Mekaniko, was into illicit trade in the area prompting them to conduct a buy-bust. But Magtalas sensed that he was dealing with an operative and pulled out a caliber .38 revolver and fired at the lawman triggering a shoot out. In Talavera, police chief, Supt. Joe Neil Rojo reported that one Marvin Magtalas (not related to Cabanatuan slain suspect), 19, of Barangay Matias, died after a brief gunfight with the operatives. Chief Insp. Noel Cruz, operations team leader, said they conducted a buy-bust in Barangay Esguera against Magtalas who opened fire at the operatives upon arrival at the appointed place. In separate operation in Barangay Munti, lawmen arrested Melvin Pascual, 32, of Barangay La Torre; spouses Leover Santiago, 39, and Ronalyn Abayon Santiago, 29, both of Barangay Aduas Sur, all in Cabanatuan City. Seized from the suspects were four boxes of Nuvain, five vials of Nabin or Nalbuphine – allegedly high-inducing medicine brands; syringes and other medical paraphernalia. Senior Supt. Eliseo Tanding, Nueva Ecija provincial police director, repeated his warning to drug dealers and users to stop their illicit activities or surrender and undergo rehabilitation at the Mega Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation center in Fort Magsaysay in Palayan City or face the full force of the law.