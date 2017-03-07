3 killed as protesters clash with police in Nepal

KATHMANDU: At least three people died and a dozen were injured in clashes between police and minority protesters in Nepal on Monday, officials said, the first incidence of violence since long-delayed elections were announced a fortnight ago. The polls – the first local elections in Nepal in nearly two decades – have prompted threats of a boycott from the Madhesi ethnic minority, who believe they deserve a greater role in government. A bill that would redraw federal boundaries, granting the Madhesis more political clout, has been deadlocked in parliament and protesters do not want elections to proceed until it is passed. Local media reported police opened fire on Madhesi protesters as they tried to disrupt a rally by the main opposition party in southeast Nepal. Gyanendra Malla, head of the local hospital where the injured were taken, told Agence France-Presse three protesters died while being treated. Another four severely injured demonstrators were still in surgery, Malla added.

AFP