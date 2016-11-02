3 Koreans, 3 Pinoys arrested in drug bust

Three South Koreans and their Filipino cohorts were arrested in a drug raid in a posh condominium tower in Makati City (Metro Manila) on Tuesday.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde identified the Koreans as Jintaek Lee, Bang Kho Laem a.k.a. Kuo and Chi Pui Wong and Isaac Kho a.k.a. Kiderck Kim and Kook Jung Wong.

Their Filipino companions were Kathlyn Nonato, Jaypee Soriano and Arby Diaz a.k.a. Arbeen Jhielyn Diaz.

Another suspect, Lyn Paz, is on the run.

Authorities are looking for the suspects’ Chinese drug supplier.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Senior Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said the suspects were captured after midnight Tuesday by operatives of the QCPD. The policemen had to break down the door of unit 4116-E of the One Rockwell East Tower to serve a search warrant.

Seized from the Koreans were 250 grams of shabu and drug paraphernalia. The police also confiscated five guns, four swords, two laptops, 10 cell phones and personal belongings.

The group, Eleazar said, operates in Makati and Quezon cities. It smuggles shabu into South Korea by concealing the drugs in envelopes and sign pen boxes.

Police suspect that the illegal drugs were being imported by a Chinese from Cambodia.

The Koreans admitted smuggling at least 100 grams of shabu every month, earning P600,000 for each transaction.

Eleazar said the suspects’ modus operandi was to insert 16 grams of shabu inside an expandable folder or sealed envelope before sending it to South Korea and the United States through a courier company.

Charges of violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Drugs Act of 2002 and RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act are being readied against the Koreans and their cohorts.

Meanwhile, Rockwell Land Corp. said its security and property management teams closely coordinated with the police to ensure the smooth execution of the warrant.

“The case is now with the PNP and rest assured, our team continues to be on top of the safety and security of all our residents,” the company said in a statement sent to The Manila Times.