3 local ships conducting scientific research at PH Rise

THREE Philippine Navy ships have been conducting maritime scientific research over the Philippine Rise (formerly Benham) since last week, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. said.

“We have three ships there now conducting maritime scientific research and then they will move to the other parts of the Philippines,” Esperon told reporters on late Wednesday at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City after the military change of command ceremony.

Esperon said the ships were deployed in the area last April 12 but did not elaborate where they were.

Last February, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said that President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a stop to the entry of foreign vessels at the Philippine Rise after Rep. Gary Alejano of Magdalo disclosed that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) allowed China to conduct maritime research with the University of the Philippines in the area.

“More marine scientific research will be conducted there now by us. No more foreign ships there,” Esperon said.

“We can patrol by UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle), by aircraft, by radars, by ships and even by imagery,” he added.

Esperon reiterated that the President had ordered that no foreign researchers would be allowed inside the Philippine Rise territory, even hinting that Duterte may go there.

“We will have him decide on that…But, we might go there anyway,” he said.

In June 2017, the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) went to the Philippine Rise and raised a Philippine flag within the mineral-rich underwater plateau.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Chinese surveillance vessels were spotted within Benham Rise, months before Duterte named it Philippine Rise.

The United Nations (UN) declared in 2012 that the 13 million-hectare Benham Rise, which is off the province of Aurora, was part of the Philippines’ continental shelf. DEMPSEY REYES