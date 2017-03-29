3 Luzon bettors hit P286-M lotto pot

THREE bettors from Luzon hit the elusive Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Tuesday night.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the three lucky lotto winners would be splitting the P286-million jackpot prize accumulated since September 2016.

The three bettors who correctly guessed the winning combination of 10-21-23-06-27-09 were from Bagong Silang in Caloocan City (Metro Manila); San Isidro in Angono, Rizal using standard pick; and in Cauayan, Isabela using system seven pick.

Each winner will be getting around P95 million, which they can claim at the PCSO head office in Mandaluyong City (Metro Manila).

Apart from the three jackpot winners, 78 other bettors hit the second prize amounting to P24,720 after correctly guessing five of the six-number combination.

The PCSO has conducted a total of 64 Ultra Lotto 6/58 draws since September 2, 2016 with a minimum jackpot prize of P50 million.

Balutan said the P286-million Ultra Lotto jacpot is the biggest lotto prize for this year.

In November 2010, a lone bettor from Olongapo City, Zambales won the biggest PCSO Lotto jackpot in history amounting to P741 million.