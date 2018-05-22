3 major works in understanding the South China Sea conflict

WHEN it was published in 1982, Contest for the South China Sea was hailed by its reviewers as the first detailed analysis of the South China Sea conflict.

Samuels implicated China’s changing maritime role and policies as the (sine qua non) of the conflict. For him, other possible causal variables pale in comparison to China’s attributes. The abundant resources and strategic value of the islands and waters of the South China Sea are relegated into mere “incentives” of the various claims. To seal the sine qua non quality of China’s attributes, he offered this eloquent paean in the last chapter of the book: “In the long night of the past, the sea shaped the course of Chinese history and, in turn, that history shaped the meaning of the sea.”

In his narrative, other parties are mere supporting casts whose claims are not as “sweeping in historical or geographical in scope” as China’s. He did examine their claims. However, this is not because their claims are sine qua non to the dispute. They are players of the South China Sea contest but not its consequential players.

By focusing on one player, Samuels offered no explanation on why and how the rivalry among the parties to the conflict come about. His analysis is more a story of China’s presence, use, and claim-making than a causal explanation of the existence of the rivalry itself. At best, what can be inferred from this pioneering work is that China’s changing maritime role and policies affect the intensity of the rivalry rather than serve as the sine qua non of the rivalry.

In “Why are the Disputes in the South China Sea So Intractable?” (2002), historian Stein Tønnesson departed from Samuels’ Sino-centric approach. Instead of focusing on a single actor, he analyzed the conflict at the system’s level. He distinguished his angle from two other approaches to the history of territorial disputes: the nationalist stance of the parties to the conflict and the international law perspective. Eschewing nationalist and legal approaches, Tønnesson appraised the conflict in light of the balance of power shifts in the South China Sea.

Tønnesson’s paper is not about the cause of the conflict per se but about the causes of the intractability of the conflict. Tønnesson’s historical analysis produced four reasons: 1) the complexity of the conflict; 2) oil; 3) stickiness of the Taiwan issue; and 4) lack of intervention of the “dominant power,” i.e. the United States. The last one is the reason directly related to Tønnesson’s key variable: balance of power.

“When the dominant power stays out of a dispute,” Tønnesson ends his paper, “the prospect of resolving it is normally reduced.” This, however, is assumed rather than explained. Conspicuously absent is a theory of how the balance of power and changes in its configuration can lead to the de-escalation of the conflict. And as the recent turn of events has shown, contrary to Tønnesson’s claim, the involvement of the United States has not de-escalated but further increased the tensions in the South China Sea.

The South China Sea: The Struggle for Power in Asia (2014) by journalist Bill Hayton is one of the latest texts on the South China Sea conflict. In a way, it elaborated on some of the themes explored by Tønnesson.

Hayton entered the debate armed with latest research on the history and situation of the South China Sea, which he said were “lying unread in academic journals.” Hayton hoped to make some of them widely known and thereby change the “terms of the debate” that has been largely framed by research based on Chinese sources, such as Samuelsons’.

Hayton identified system change as the foundation of the South China Sea conflict, which he limned as the shift “from fluid frontier to fixed frontline.” He implicated colonial powers as the driving force of this change.

The territorial agreements of colonial powers, he explained, were “part of a much wider process of defining and marking borders…, a process that generated great resentment and resistance.”

Through this boundary-making processes, Southeast Asia’s international system shifted from the “mandala system,” composed of political units of fluid boundaries and “vague” maritime boundaries, into a Westphalian system of fixed boundaries. This system change “spawned a rush for territory in the South China Sea.”

Some of the sources Hayton used have been uncritically relied on. It’s baffling that he didn’t mention that mandala is just a metaphorical tool used by Oliver Wolters. It’s not like the Westphalian system which is a historical fact rather than an analytical tool invented by scholars.

He also used mandala to refer to the system in “South East Asia.” And the way he used “South East Asia” is ahistorical: South East Asia, as a region, is a 20th century invention. South East Asia referred to the region the West identified as lying east of India and south of China. Later on, the term assumed an institutional form when the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization (SEATO) was formed, spearheaded by the United States as a way of containing the spread of communism from China. Thus, Southeast Asia is a region carved to exclude China. Whether this exclusion existed during the mandala system is doubtful as the economies of the polities in this region prior to European colonization are very integrated.