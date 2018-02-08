3 Maute ‘remnants’ killed in Lanao Sur

COMBINED forces of the military and police killed three members, alleged remnants, of the Islamic State (IS)-linked Maute group in Lanao del Sur on Thursday morning, according to the Philippine Army.

Maj. Ronald Suscano, spokesman of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division (ID), said the incident took place at Barangay Lumba Punud, Pantar, Lanao del Norte at 2:30 a.m.

One of the suspects was identified as a certain Omar Daiser, Suscano said.

Quoting Brig. Gen. William Alunday, commander of Joint Task Group Lanao del Norte, Suscano said that Daiser was a “fugitive” who escaped from Marawi City Jail and had joined the Maute group.

Alunday said Daiser has a standing warrant of arrest for robbery with homicide issued by the Marawi City Regional Trial Court and was known to be an illegal drug user and pusher, and a “follower” of former Marawi Mayor Solitario Ali.

Suscano said Daiser and the two other terrorists were shot dead after fighting it out with responding military and police personnel.

Troops also recovered four M16 armalite rifles, one M203 grenade launcher, one FAL assault rifle and one Pietro beretta 9mm pistol with markings as property of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Suscano also said that assorted ammunition and bandoleers were left at the site.

He added that the cadavers were taken by the PNP in Pantar for proper disposition. DEMPSEY REYES