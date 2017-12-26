3 men arrested for physical injuries, direct assault

Police arrested three suspects for injuring two civilians and the arresting officers on Christmas morning in Valdez Compound, Paso de Blas, Valenzuela City. A victim, Rodolfo Basoco Guzman, was taking a coffee break in the area when a suspect, Allan Magunda, aka “Urak,” approached him and punched Guzman in the chest. The victim attempted to pacify Magunda but he was already surrounded by two of the latter’s companions, Samsondin Mamintal and Ega Banto. Guzman ran toward the other victim, Arman Baquiran Guzman, but the suspects threw bottles and stones at them, causing them injuries in the chest and body. Police Officer 3 Antonio Apis and PO1 Isagani Manait from Police Community Precinct 1 arrived at the scene to arrest the suspects. But Magunda and the two other suspects resisted and inflicted injuries on the police officers. They, however, were subdued and apprehended. Charges of physical injuries (two counts) and direct assault upon agent of persons in authority (two counts) have been filed against suspects before the Valenzuela City Prosecutor’s Office.

MARTINA J. MENDOZA