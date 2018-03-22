3 men killed near Cebu jail

UNIDENTIFIED assailants shot dead three armed men on board a motorcycle in Sitio Kasanta, Barangay Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on Thursday evening.

Police have yet to identify the fatalities since they found no identification cards from the victims.

Police Officer 3 Wilson Malnegro, homicide investigator of the Lapu-Lapu City Police, said that his office received the shooting alarm at 7:20 p.m.

Malnegro said that the shooting incident happened on the road about 50 meters away from the Lapu-Lapu City dumpsite and about 500 meters away from the Lapu-Lapu City Jail.

The victims were brought to the Carajay District Hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Malnegro said the victims succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds on the head and body.

Malnegro said that it was possible that the victims who were on board a black and red Suzuki Krypton motorcycle (4012 GH) were followed by the motorcycle-riding assailants.

Police said the crime scene was pitch dark and they found the victims slumped at the center of the road. Some witnesses in the area told police that they heard several bursts of gunfire.

Malnegro told The Manila Times that a release order from the Regional Trial Court Branch 53 was recovered from one of the pockets of the victims.

Malnegro said the release order was dated March 22, 2018 and the time on the document was 5:00 p.m.

Malnegro said that the document stated that the RTC Branch 53 ordered the release of Reno Egos who was facing charges of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and illegal possession of firearms under the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban.

Police recovered two revolvers and two .45 caliber firearms from the victims.

Scene of the Crime Operatives also recovered more than 20 empty shells of a 9mm and a .45 caliber of firearm and two slugs from the scene.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the killing. RHEA RUTH ROSELL