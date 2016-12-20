3 miners buried alive in illegal mine

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay: Three miners were buried alive after a mine tunnel caved in on Monday evening in Labo, Camarines Norte caused by torrential rain brought by tail end of the cold front affecting the Bicol region in the past few days.

Senior Inspector Maria Luia Calubaquib, Philippine National Police-Bicol spokesperson, identified the victims as Florentino Mallanes, 47; Mark Alvin Echano, 22; and Joel Lucena, all residents of Barangay Dalas in Labo town.

A police report said the miners were trying to retrieve mining equipment inside the abandoned pit when a huge amount of water engulfed the mine, trapping the victims inside.

The illicit mining site is located at Purok 4, Barangay Benit in Labo.

For the past years, many miners have lost lives in the illegal and small-scale mining operations in Camarines Norte and the island province of Masbate.

These illegal and small-scale mining operations have thrived in Camarines Norte since time immemorial and are mostly run by prominent personalities including local politicians.