3 minors rescued from cyber sex den in Bacolod

BACOLOD CITY: Three minors were rescued here in a joint operation by authorities after another minor was discovered selling them on social media. Operatives from the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO)–Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) and City Intelligence Unit (CIU), with Police Regional Office 6 Anti- Cyber Crime Office and the Department of Social Welfare and Development conducted the rescue after receiving information on its operation. Senior Insp. Armilyn Vargas, BCPO spokesman, said the operatives posed as customers and, once the P2,000 marked money was handed over to the suspect, police moved in and rescued the three victims and arrested the 17-year old seller. Vargas said the three victims, all aged 15, and the suspect were brought to the WCPD and later to separate shelters for determination if charges for violation of Republic Act 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 will be filed against the minor suspect.