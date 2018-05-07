3 Miss U queens together again

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather to join beauties in FrontRow fashion show

Miss Universe 2017 Demi Leigh Nel-Peters and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere are in the country anew, fanning speculations that 2018’s pageant will be held in the Philippines for a second successive year.

In December 2017, the pair of beauties were in Manila upon the invitation of noted stage and film actor Raymond “RS” Francisco’s events group FrontRow, as the latter’s “gift to Filipinos for the Christmas season.” Of course, Filipinos reputed to be the most passionate beauty pageant fans in the world, and lived up to it during the Miss Universe winners’ yuletide visit.

Fast forward to Sunday, Miss U watchers were happily surprised over Mittenaere’s post on Instagram where she and Nel-Peters were sharing hammock with the famed Manila Bay in the background. She simply captioned it, “Reunited,” tagging @demileighnp and the hashtags #Philippines #twins.”

The French beauty queen fol­lo­wed up with another post, this time going solo in a green gown in the same vicinity, writing “Can’t stop laughing when I’m in the Philippines.”

Meanwhile, Nel-Peters pulled off her own surprise at the World’s Strongest Man competition at Rizal Park over the weekend to lend her support to countryman Johan Els.

Her first post revealing she is in the capital with the caption, “Good morning Manila.”

Soon enough, news spread that the two queens will be joined by the Philippines’ very own Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurzbach at a fashion show tonight aptly titled “Grit + Glam.” Presented by FrontRow, it will be held at The Cove at Okada Manila with another big-named surprise guest.

For, if the Miss Universe queens are to provide the glam, someone has to whip out the grit. And based on Francisco’s latest Instagram post, it is no less than boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather who confirmed his arrival in Manila in a video upload.

“Now it can be told,” the producer captioned.

Pageant possibility

In December, when the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) team came over along with Nel-Peters and Mittenaere, its president Paula Shugart already expressed hopes they can hold the 2018 pageant in the country.

Department of Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo in past interviews described the possibility as “90 percent sure,” and even related that President Rodrigo Duterte believes it is a good idea in time for the reopening of Boracay after its six-month rehabilitation.

On Sunday, Shugart—who is also in the country anew to accompany Peters and Mittenaere—had dinner with former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson, who bankrolled the 65th edition of the pageant. Of the conversation they had, the MUO executive said the possibility of holding the pageant in the Philippines again is now in the hands of latter.

Singson, on his part, related how business partners in China, Korea, Vietnam and Thailand have expressed interest to host the contest in their respective countries. China seems to be the frontrunner among them but poses an obstacle for the organization as the Chinese government will only allow a taped telecast of the pageant, whereas MUO has always aired it live.

If Nel-Peters and Mittenaere were to decide, they said they were in favor of the holding of the pageant in the country as they now consider the Philippines their second home.