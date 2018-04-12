3 nabbed for guns in Pangasinan

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: A businessman from Urbiztondo town and two others were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunitions in separate operations. Senior Supt. Ronald Oliver-Lee, Police provincial director, identified the suspects as Rimbert Dalit-Mendoza of Barangay Poblacion, Urbiztondo; Alfredo Quejadas, college instructor at Pangasinan State University, Alaminos City campus and Felipe Obligacion, a carpenter of Barangay Tobuan in Labrador town. Mendoza was found with an unlicensed caliber .45 pistol during a search in his house while Quejadas was arrested after provoking trouble and fired his gun several times.

Obligacion was arrested while selling a caliber .38 revolver to a security guard at the Covelandia resort in Barangay Tobuan. Obligacion told police he was instructed by his employer to deliver the gun to a prospective buyer. Police are investigating if Obligacion and his employer are engaged in selling guns and ammunitions in the western part of Pangasinan.