3 nabbed for human trafficking in Cagayan

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: Three persons were arrested for human trafficking in Aparri town while five of their victims were rescued, police said on Friday. Arrested by Aparri Police Station and Police Maritime in an entrapment were spouses Ruby and Joie Ringor of Punta, Aparri and Raymund Gilbert Sitchon of Katangan, Samar. Police said the suspects demanded money for the release of their recruits to work in a restaurant who were forced to work at videoke bars in Barangay Macanaya in Aparri they owned and managed.