3 nabbed with gun, shabu

THREE persons were arrested for shabu and firearm with several ammunition after personnel of Parañaque City (Metro Manila) Police Office served a search warrant for illegal possession of firearms issued by Regional Trial Court Judge Noemi Balitaan, Executive Judge of RTC Branch 258. Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo identified the arrested suspects as Rommel, Ronnie and Juland, all surnamed Candelario. Recovered during the operation were a caliber 45 pistol, six live ammunition for caliber 45, several live ammunition for various gun calibers and three sachets of shabu.

RICALIZA PERLAS, INTERN