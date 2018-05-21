3 nabbed in Quezon City buy-bust

THREE suspects, including a Filipino-Iranian, were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City on Monday.

They were identified as Filipino-Iranian Omid Hosseini, his Iranian friend Amir Gharehgozlou, and their supplier Kenn Joseph Cruz.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Chief Joselito Esquivel said operatives from Police Station 8 seized nine sachets of “shabu” or white crystalline substance from Hosseini and Gharehgozlou at 12:55 a.m. along Delos Reyes St., Barangay Milagrosa.

“Hosseini previously surrendered under Oplan Tokhang but was placed in surveillance for several months after it was suspected that he did not really mend his ways,” Esquivel told The Manila Times.

Gharegozlou had been living in the Philippines for almost 10 years but denied using drugs during his stay, Equivel said.

“Oplan Tokhang” refers to the police method of approaching suspected individuals on their watchlist and warning them against drug use.

Cruz, who was caught in a separate operation at 2:35 a.m. along Barangay Milagrosa, also denied that he was involved in illegal drugs.

The three were charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. GLEE JALEA