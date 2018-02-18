3 nabbed in separate drug operations in Quezon City

THREE suspects were arrested in separate drug operations in Quezon City on Sunday, police said.

Marijuana peddler Jomark Suico was arrested by members of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) at about 2:15 a.m. along Barangay Kaligayahan, Novaliches in a buy-bust operation.

Seized from Suico were a plastic bag containing dried marijuana leaves, P15,000 in boodle money and P1,000 in cash used in the operation.

Operatives also caught John Rey Sese in a buy-bust operation in Commonwealth Avenue in Barangay Fairview at 7 a.m.

Confiscated from Sese were marijuana in a pack and a small eco-bag.

Meanwhile, members of the Batasan Police Station caught Analisa Igna at Barangay Payatas after a concerned citizen reported to the desk officer on duty about the illegal drug activity of the suspect.

According to the QCPD police report, responding officers saw Igna holding a sachet of “shabu,” which resulted in her arrest.

The drug suspects were charged with Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. GLEE JALEA