3 Navotas barangays hold plebiscites

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared Jan. 5, 2018 as special non-working day in three barangays in Navotas City to give voters opportunity to participate in today’s plebiscites.

Navotas City Mayor John Tiangco encouraged registered voters in barangays North Bay Boulevard South (NBBS), Tangos and Tanza to cast their votes for the ratification of a law that will split these barangays.

Under Republic Act 10933, Barangay NBBS will be divided into three — Barangays NBBS Proper, NBBS Kaunlaran and NBBS Dagat-Dagatan while RA 10934 seeks to divide Barangay Tangos into Barangays Tangos North and Tangos South. Meanwhile, under RA 10935, Barangay Tanza will be split into Tanza 1 and Tanza 2.

Voting will start at 7 a.m. at the NBBS Elementary School, Kapitbahayan Elementary School and Dagat-Dagatan Elementary School in Barangay NBBS; Tangos Elementary School and annex and Tanza Elementary School. The counting of votes will start after the closing of polling precincts at 3 p.m.