3 NC teams crowd Eagles in PCCL semis

These past few seasons, National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) schools made strides in their stature in the pecking order of collegiate basketball squads in the country. The NCAA competition has clearly gone up notches higher in the last five years or so, with so many previously unknown talents turning out to be rising stars in local hoops, like Scottie Thompson, Jio Jalalon, Sidney Onwubere and Jonathan Grey to name a few.

Especially over the past couple of years, the NCAA competition seems to be now in equal footing with that of rival league Universities Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), which has as members the biggest universities in the country.

Last year’s pre-season tournament Fil-Oil Cup, for instance, also had three NCAA teams in the semis led by eventual champion San Beda College (now San Beda University or SBU), and then Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) and Jose Rizal University (JRU). De La Salle University (DLSU) was the lone UAAP team to enter the semis but lost to San Beda in the finals.

The on-going Philippine Collegiate Champions League’s (PCCL) National Collegiate Championship is as thrilling as expected, with some few surprises. DLSU, the 2017 UAAP runner-up, opted to field in its Team B or training squad and bowed out of the Elite 8 with no wins to show. Instead, it was NCAA Season 93 semi-finalist San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) that made it to the PCCL semis, along with fellow Group B school and reigning back-to-back NCAA titlist SBU. From Group A, UAAP Season 80 champs Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles and NCAA bridesmaids LPU Pirates barged into the semis. As of this writing, ADMU and LPU have yet to face off for the top spot in Group A, even when both schools are already assured of the semis slots.

This afternoon, the Fil-Oil Flying V Centre in San Juan City will host the semis games of the PCCL, which will pit the SBU Red Lions and SSC-R Golden Stags against either ADMU or LPU, depending on the result of yesterday’s encounter between the Eagles and Pirates. Aside from DLSU, other Elite 8 teams that didn’t make it to the semis are Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) champion University of the Vizayas, Luzon qualifier Naga College Foundation, and Mindanao winner Holy Trinity College of General Santos City. By the way, the PCCL partnered with a new referees groupthat’s led by former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) game official Edward Aquino, and they’re doing a great job so far.

We can expect a fierce battle in both games, as all four teams are serious in their quest to be named the country’s best collegiate team. San Beda is actually gunning for a third straight PCCL crown, a feat that would allow the Red Lions to bring home the perpetual trophy. Will the reigning NCAA and UAAP kings clash in the semis? And if so, who has the edge?Or will it be a rematch of the NCAA Season 93 finale between the Lions and Pirates? CJ Perez and the rest of LPU are waiting for the chance to get back at Robert Bolick and the Red Lions after blanking them in the NCAA finals last year. This is a much anticipated grudge match. And what about the Stags? SSC-R has vastly improved since they bowed to SBU in the NCAA semis knockout game last November.

In fact, the Stags almost upset the Lions last Thursday in their Group B opening match, after uncorking 13 triples in the game. But the Lions averted disaster by doing what they do best in endgame, which is to make defensive stops, while making the big shots including a pivotal trey by AC Soberano that brought the lead back to their side.

San Beda will again likely bank on the heroics of Bolick, Javee Mocon and Donald Tankoua. But it also boasts of

rich playoff experience, deep bench and tall roster. As for Ateneo, the Eagles have faith in Tab Baldwin’s starless system, which makes them no easy prey. Thirdy Ravena, Matt Nieto and Isaac Go are always ready for another daunting challenge.

Who’s your bet to be the next National champs?