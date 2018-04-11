3 NPA rebels killed in CamSur clash

Three members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) were killed while five others were captured after a clash with military troops in Bato, Camarines Sur, on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Army. Cpt. Joash Pramis, spokesman for the Army’s Bicol-based 9th Infantry Division, government forces under the 83rd Infantry Battalion were responding to reports that a group of NPA rebels were “extorting” the community at Barangay Payak, Bato, Camarines Sur. While responding, a firefight between the security forces and n undetermined number of communist fighters happened at about 6:45 a.m. It resulted in the deaths of three fighters and wounding of two rebels. “We already sent more troops for the conduct of follow-up operations, we are going after the remaining of the group who may still sow violence in the area,” Pramis told reporters. “Debriefing for the captured rebels is still ongoing,” he said.