3 NPA rebels surrender in Ilocos Sur

THREE members of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered to government security forces on Sunday in Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur, the military’s Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) reported on Monday.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Nolcom spokesman, said the rebels gave themselves up to the Philippine Army’s 81st Infantry Battalion at about 4 p.m. at Barangay Bugbuga, Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur.

He identified the surrenderees as Joel Tayan Sabino alias Ben, 48; Judith Balingsat Dumalig alias Maya, 49; and Jayson Batuli Bayan alias Mayo of Barangay San Ramon East, Manabo, Abra. They were also operating in Tubo town, also in Abra, Nato added.

They also surrendered high-powered firearms and ammunition such as an M-16-A1 rifle and two caliber .30 Springfield Garand Rifles. DEMPSEY REYES