3 NPA rebels surrender in sultan Kudarat

Three members of the New People’s Army (NPA) have surrendered to the military based in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat, after a year of “waiting for school teachers” inside a rebel camp. Lt. Col. Harold Cabunoc, Philippine Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion commander, identified the former rebels as Ryan Mama, 24m his sibling Daniel, 25, and their cousin Ruben Pagiloy, 21. Cabunoc said Ryan told him that “Ka Yoyo,” an NPA commander based in the Visayas, failed on his promise of fertilizer and seedlings for his family, as well as getting a formal education. “All three surrenderers are interested to pursue their studies through the Alternative Learning System offered by the Department of Education,” Cabunoc said.