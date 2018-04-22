3 people arrested in Quezon City drug bust

THREE people were arrested in a buy-bust operation inside an apartelle in Quezon City, police said on Sunday.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), the main target of the operation was Irish “Badang” Domingo, who uses apartelles as drug dens in the city.

Police report showed that Domingo was caught in the act of selling shabu or methamphetamine hydrochloride inside a unit in Yale Street, Cubao at about 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Suspects Elaine Liabores and Romel Vantanilla were also arrested after they were caught using “shabu” or a white crystalline substance inside the apartelle.

Seized from the operation were 11 pieces of transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, along with other drug paraphernalia.

Suspects will be charged in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. GLEE JALEA