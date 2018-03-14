3 PH aces to join Townsend Memorial Open

Three veteran cue masters will see action in the 2018 Scotty Townsend Memorial Open Tournament scheduled on March 16 to 23 at the Arena Billiards West Monroe in Los Angeles, California.

Former World 9-Ball Championship winner and legendary player Francisco “Django” Bustamante will be leading the charge of the small Philippine contingent in the eight-day tournament.

Joining Bustamante are fellow World 9-Ball winner Filipino-Canadian Alex Pagulayan and former World 8-Ball champion Dennis Orcollo.

Bustamante, Pagulayan and Orcollo have already signed up for the Pro One-Pocket event.

Also competing in the 16-man One-Pocket category are Tony Chohan, Chip Compton, Danny Smith, Joey Gray, John Morra, Jeremy Jones, Mike Delawder, Josh Roberts, Cliff Joyner, Skyler Woodward, Justin Hall, Charlie Bryant and Billy Thorpe.

Besides the Pro One-Pocket event, the other events in the Scotty Townsend Memorial Open Tournament are the 10-Ball Ring Game, Women’s 9-Ball and Open 9-Ball.

Last year, Orcollo bagged the Open 9-Ball crown after beating Woodward in the finals to win the $3,800 top purse.

Meanwhile, reigning World 9-Ball champion Carlo Biado ruled the 2018 Jogya 10-Ball International Open Billiards Tournament held at the Rama Billiards Pakualaman in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Biado, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, scored a 13-11 win over Jundel Mazon in an all-Filipino championship showdown to pocket the $12,000 top purse.

Mazon settled for the $6,000 consolation prize.

Biado made it to the finals by crushing Indonesian Ricky Yang in the first semifinal match while Mazon toppled compatriot Hushley Jusayan, 11-9, in the other semifinals game.

Jusayan and Yang earned $2,000 each for reaching the Final Four stage.