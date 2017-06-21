3 PH bets advance in ITF Junior Championships

Three Filipino netters posted contrasting victories to reach the third round of the 2017 International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Championships on Wednesday at the National Tennis Development Center in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Top seed John Bryan Decasa Otico swept wild card Natthayyut Nithithanont of Thailand, 6-1, 7-5, while second pick Arthur Craig Pantino bucked a slow start before surviving unheralded Muhammad Althad Dhaifullah of Indonesia, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Otico arranged a third-round meeting with 15th seed Keisuke Saitoh of Japan, who blanked Chen Kai-Hsun of Taiwan (6-0, 6-0) while Pantino battles 14th seed Theertha Shashank Macherla of India, a 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3 winner over wild card Phuwish Lee of Thailand.

Filipino-Spanish Diego Garcia Dalisay also made his presence felt in the Grade Four tournament when he stunned 13th seed Zheng Yanjie of China via an easy 6-0, 6-3 victory in their own second-round match.

Dalisay hopes to continue his impressive run as he goes up against third seed Rishabh Sharda of India in the third round. Sharda blasted Jian Keong Takeshi Koey of Malaysia, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Also advancing to the next round were No. 4 Zhou Xinmu of China, No. 7 Sacchitt Sharrma of India, No. 10 Huang Liangxiang of China, Kai Wai Yu of Hong Kong, No. 11 Shunsuke Mitsui of Japan, No. 12 Akanit Pumjit of Thailand, Alexander Gaponenko of Israel, Chen Ying-zhi of Taiwan, Kasidit Samrej of Thailand and Nikit Reddy of US.

In doubles, the top-seeded pair of Otico and Pantino was playing Indian duo Sumitpal Singh and Dipin Wadhwa in the second round, as of press time.