3 Pinoy pugs ready for AIBA meet

Three Filipino boxers will compete in the prestigious 2017 AIBA (International Boxing Association) World Boxing Championships to be held from August 25 to September 3 in Hamburg, Germany.

Olympian Rogen Ladon banners the squad as he competes in the men’s light flyweight division (49-kg.), Cagayan De Oro City pride Dannel Maamo will test his mettle in the men’s flyweight category (52-kg.) while Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Eumir Felix Marcial will attempt to conquer the men’s middleweight class (75-kg.).

Ladon and Maamo got their respective slots in the world meet after claiming bronze medal in the 29th Asian Continental Boxing Championships recently held at the Uzbekistan Sports Complex in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Marcial, on the other hand, needed to go through the boxoff to earn a spot in the AIBA World Championship. He defeated Syrian boxer Abdul Mouen Azziz.

“I just always remind them to stay focused on their training. But with what I’ve seen from them, their dedication and perseverance, they might be able to deliver better results this time,” said national pool coach Roel Velasco, a bronze medalist in the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain.

In the 2015 edition of the world meet, Ladon went home with a bronze medal.

He bested Leandro Blanc of Argentina in the first round (3-0), Joselito Velazquez of Mexico in the second round (3-0) and Dawid Jagodzinski of Poland in the quarterfinals (3-0).

But Ladon suffered a unanimous decision loss to eventual runner-up Vasily Yegorov of Russia in the semifinals to settle for bronze.

For his part, Marcial is raring to bounce back following his quarterfinals exit when he was still campaigning in the welterweight division.

Marcial opened his campaign on a high note, scoring a technical knockout win over Said Mohamed Walid of Egypt in the first round and a 2-1 victory over Youba Sissokho Ndiaye of Spain in the second round before losing to 2015 silver medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov of Kazakhstan in the Final 8 (0-3).

The Philippines has yet to win a gold medal in the AIBA World Championships.

The two silver medals were delivered by Velasco in 1997 in Budapest and Harry Tanamor in 2007 in Chicago. Tanamor also won two bronzes in 2001 in Belfast and in 2003 in Bangkok.