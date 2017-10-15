3 Pinoys in 9-Ball quarterfinals

Three Filipino cue masters barged into the quarterfinals of the 2017 International 9-Ball Championship on Sunday at the Guri Sports Complex in Guri City, South Korea.

Malaysia Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Johann Chua and Jeffrey Ignacio posted contrasting victories to advance to the next round of the tournament which offers a total of 191,600,000 Korean Won (KRW) prize fund including KRW 30,000,000 to the champion and KRW 15,000,000 to the runner-up.

Chua scored an easy 11-4 win over South Korean Ko Tae Young while Ignacio hurdled past another local bet Jeong Young Hwa, 11-9.

Not as lucky were World Games champion Carlo Biado and Roland Garcia, who lost in their respective second-round matches.

Biado suffered a 7-11 defeat to 2017 World 9-Ball champion Albin Ouschan of Austria while Garcia succumbed to Taiwanese Chang Jung-Lin, 8-11.

Chua will battle Chang in the next round while Ignacio takes on Ouschan in their quarterfinal match.

In the women’s division, two-time World 10-Ball champion Rubilen Amit nailed two consecutive wins to reach the quarterfinals.

Amit blasted Lee Woo Jin of South Korea (9-4) in the opening round then toppled Kuo Szu-Ting of Taiwan via a 9-7 score.

The Cebu City pride arranged a quarterfinal meeting with Taiwanese Chen Chia-Hua who ousted Re Qiu Yue of China (9-6) and Choi Sollip of South Korea (9-4).

Reigning SEA Games titlist Chezka Centeno, on the other hand, was booted out by former world champion Kelly Fisher of Great Britain, 5-9.