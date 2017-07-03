3 Pinoys enter Youth Boxing meet quarters

Three young Filipino boxers made it to the quarterfinals of the ASBC Asian Confederation Youth Boxing Championships being held at the Thammasat University Gymnasium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Children of Asia Games winner and 2016 Best Asian Junior Boxer Criztian Pitt Laurente (boys’ bantamweight), Milenino Anduyan (boys’ flyweight) and James Ian Solis (boys’ light flyweight) all won via 4-1 decision in their respective matches.

Laurente overpowered Sanzhar Seidakmatov of Kyrgyzstan via a 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 28-29 decision while Anduyan dominated Choi Do Hyun of South Korea to earn a 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29 decision from five judges in the tournament sanctioned by the Asian Boxing Confederation and International Boxing Association.

Solis, for his part, ousted Podi Arachchige Rumkal of Sri Lanka with judges Yang Shih-Jen of Taiwan (29-28), Vadivel Arngrenathan of Singapore (30-27), Yrsaliev Mukash of Kyrgyzstan (29-28) and Engineer Kavasjifarhad of India (29-28) voted in his favor.

Rumkal got the nod of Antonin Gaspar of the Czech Republic (29-28).

In the quarterfinals, Laurente goes up against Muhammed Etash Khan of India a 5-0 unanimous decision winner (30-27, 29-28, 30-26, 3-27, 30-27) over Tsagaanbaatar Munkhbaatar of Mongolia while Anduyan battles Bayarkhuu Bunyandalai of Mongolia, who stunned Masara Gelvin Rahmadani of Indonesia via a second-round technical knockout win.

Solis guns for a spot in the semifinals when he takes on Sachin of India who defeated Engkh-Amgalan Bayarsaikman of Mongolia (4-0).

Not as lucky was Ronald Chavez Jr. who lost to Mamuti Yibulayimu of China in the boys’ light welterweight.

The Chinese bet received a 30-26, 30-26, 30-26, 30-26 and 29-28 score from all five judges.

Joining the national junior boxing team is Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines national team coach Ronald Chavez Sr.

EMIL C. NOGUERA