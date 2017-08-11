3 Pinoys win silver in World Youth Muaythai meet

Three young Filipino muaythai fighters settled for silver medals in the 2017 World Youth Muaythai Championship held at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rudzma Abubakar, Liane Benito and Ghen-Yhan Berdon suffered defeats in their respective championship bouts of the tournament sanctioned by the International Federation of Muaythai Amateur.

Abubakar lost to Joana Alves of Portugal in the youth female 45 kgs. (16-17 years division) while Benito bowed down to Erin Harberger of Australia in the youth female 45 kgs. (14-15 years) as well as Berdon who succumbed to Niuita Chernov of Russia in the youth male 45 kgs. (14-15 years).

Overall, the national junior muaythai team will be going home with three silver and two bronze medals in the event that drew more than 1,000 participants from some 30 countries.

Kristian Narca (youth male 48 kgs. 16-17 years) and Mariah Co (youth female 51 kgs. 12-13 years) claimed one bronze medal each.

The other members of the team were Baguio City native Kurt Lubrica (youth male 51 kgs., 16-17 years) and Rosamarie Recto (youth female 48 kgs., 16-17 years), and Zamboanga City pride Bryan Siglos (youth male 63.5 kgs., 16-17 years).

Muay Association of the Philippines Secretary General Pearl Managuelod served as the head of delegation while Billy Alumno, Roland Claro, Edzel Ngina, Precious Ocaya, Bryan Olod and Christian Gazmin were the coaches during the weeklong tournament. EMIL C. NOGUERA

