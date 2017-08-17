3 police chiefs in Bicol face relief for failing to stop illegal gambling

THREE town police chiefs in Bicol are facing relief for failing to stop illegal gambling in the region within the 15-day deadline given by Philippine National Police Director General Ronald “Bato” De la Rosa, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Senior Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib of the PNP office in Bicol said that these police chiefs, who have not been named, were assigned in Camarines and Sorsogon.

She said they were awaiting the relief order of Chief Supt. Antonio Gardiola, Bicol police director.

“The investigation team sent to check on the status of the campaign in their towns showed these police officers failed to wipe out illegal gambling operations in their respective areas.” Calubaquib said.

De la Rosa ordered police nationwide to put an end to illegal gambling like “jueteng” all around the country in 15 days.

From August 1 to 15, the PNP said it had arrested 1,511 allegedly involved in illegal gambling, including 20 operators while about P300,000 in gambling money were confiscated.

“Of the 620 anti-illegal gambling operations carried out by the PNP, 70 were found involved in STL bookies while three in jueteng operations,” Calubaquib said. RJ CARBONELL