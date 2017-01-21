3 police, constable arrested for extortion

Three Quezon City policemen as well as a Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic constable were arrested for extortion over the wweekend in separate entrapment operations.

The three policemen served a warrant of arrest on their victim but demanded P120,000 for his release while the MMDA constable was caught extorting money for a traffic violation.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar identified the three policemen as PO3 Aprilito Santos, 41; PO3 Ramil Dazo, 42; PO3 Joseph Merin, 47, and the civilian asset Gaudencio Yu, 49. All three policemen are assigned with the Warrant and Subpoena Section of the QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU).

The suspects went to the home of the complainants in Barangay Talipapa to serve two warrants of arrest on Raymond Leetiong for qualified theft and violation of the Cybercrime Law. But instead of serving the warrant, they demanded P120,000 for Leetiong’s release.

Raymond and his mother Iluminada went out to withdraw money from the bank as the arresting officers waited at their house.

However, the victims decided to report the incident to lawyer Eric Juan, a barangay kagawad of Barangay Talipapa, who advised them to report the incident to Supt. Danilo Mendoza, Station 3 commander.

Station 3 personnel led by Senior Insp. Ma Senalice Nato conducted the entrapment operation at around 2 p.m. on January 19 at the victim’s house, which resulted in the arrest of the suspects after Dazo received the P15,000 entrapment money.

Eleazar identified the MMDA traffic constable as Jacinto Palisoc, 41, of Bagong Silang, Caloocan City and currently assigned at the MMDA Cycle Monitoring Section on Mindanao Avenue.

A report showed that his victim, Ruperto Capena, a driver and a resident of Porac, Pampanga, sought police help after Palisoc demanded money from him for various violations since December.

“He (Palisoc) was always waiting for me in Mindanao Avenue and would cite me for various traffic violations. One day, he gave me his cellphone number and told me to text him next time I pass by his beat, and he will just be the one to apprehend me,” Capena said.

Capena reported this to police and an entrapment operation was planned.

Combined personnel of the QCPD Special Operations Unit under Supt. Rogarth Campo and Quezon City Criminal Investigation and Detection Group led by Senior Insp. Richard John Macachor carried out the operation at around 2 a.m. of January 20 along Mindanao Avenue corner Road 20, Tandang Sora. This resulted in the Palisoc’s arrest after he received the P2,000 marked money.